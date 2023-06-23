Podcast: Dave Bolland reminisces on 17 Seconds, 10-year anniversary of 2013 Stanley Cup

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau catch up with Dave Bolland to discuss the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Stanley Cup clinching game. Bolland talks about the 24-game point streak to open the season, the injuries he dealt with during the season, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to Detroit, 17 Seconds against Boston, and much more.

3:00 - Bolland on the 2012-13 lockout and fearing the season would be canceled

6:37 - Bolland on starting the season with a 21-0-3 record

8:39 - Bolland on battling multiple injuries during the season

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

10:51 - Bolland on overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to Detroit and the Jonathan Toews-Brent Seabrook penalty box moment

14:49 - Bolland on his hit that helped set up the Seabrook overtime winner in Game 7 vs. Detroit

18:26 - Bolland on 17 Seconds, what he remembers most about it

20:50 - Bolland on what happened to the 2013 Stanley Cup game-winning puck

25:03 - Bolland on the differences between the 2010 Stanley Cup team and 2013

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.