Person of Interest Being Questioned After Toddler Shot in Possible Road Rage Shooting

Chicago police say they are questioning a person of interest in connection to a shooting that left a 1-year-old child with severe injuries Tuesday morning.

Authorities confirmed that a person of interest has been located in connection with the shooting, which took place near Chicago’s Grant Park on Tuesday.

No further details were immediately made available in the shooting.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. near East Waldron and Lake Shore Drive. Police say that a road rage incident may have sparked the shooting, with a person in one of the vehicles firing shots for at least two blocks before the vehicle carrying the child crashed near Monroe.

The 1-year-old child suffered a gunshot wound to the right temple, according to police. A Good Samaritan drove the child to an area hospital.

The child, according to doctors at the hospital, needed full critical care and ICU support, and is currently on a ventilator. The child suffered a brain injury as a result of the shooting, and is in grave condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

