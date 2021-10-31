Interstate 57

Person Killed, Another Injured in Crash on I-57

Police sirens generic image.
NBC

A person was killed, and another person was seriously injured, in a crash on Interstate 57 near Calumet Park on the Far South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 2:55 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on I-57 in the southbound lanes near 127th Street, state police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

One person from the crash was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their name has not yet been released.

A second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Local

Will County Sheriff’s office 15 mins ago

2 Dead, At Least a Dozen Hurt in Mass Shooting at Joliet Township Halloween Party

Khalil Mack 32 mins ago

49ers vs. Bears: Khalil Mack, Dee Ford Out for Sunday's Game

The southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street are closed for an investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Interstate 57Illinois State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us