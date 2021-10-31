Person Killed, Another Injured in Crash on I-57

A person was killed, and another person was seriously injured, in a crash on Interstate 57 near Calumet Park on the Far South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 2:55 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on I-57 in the southbound lanes near 127th Street, state police said.

One person from the crash was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their name has not yet been released.

A second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street are closed for an investigation.