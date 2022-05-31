Person Injured in Collision Between Vehicle, School Bus in Kenosha

Police in Wisconsin say that a driver was injured after their vehicle slammed into a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities in Kenosha, the crash occurred in the 27200 block of CTH C on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that there were no reported injuries to students that were on the bus, but the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the collision with the bus was injured and transported to an area hospital.

The roadway was closed for several hours for cleanup and investigation, and police remain on the scene, according to officials.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.