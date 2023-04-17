Little Village

Pallet Fire Sends Smoke Billowing From Little Village Plant, Officials Say

Chicago firefighters are on the scene of a significant fire at a pallet plant in the Little Village neighborhood, officials say.

According to officials, a 2-11 alarm fire has been declared at the site, with a “large number of pallets” on fire on Monday evening.

Firefighters have requested additional foam units to help suppress oxygen that is feeding the fire.

According to Total Traffic, 26th Street is closed in both directions between California Avenue and Western Avenue as firefighters battle the blaze.

The plant has seen at least two other fires in recent years, once in 2014 and once in 2016.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, and no injuries have been reported so far.

We will have more on this story as details emerge.

