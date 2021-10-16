Pair of CPD Officers, Civilian Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in South Austin

Two Chicago police officers were injured early Saturday morning when their squad car was struck by another vehicle that ran through a red light in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

According to authorities, the officers were driving southbound in the 700 block of South Cicero at approximately 12:10 a.m. when their vehicle was struck by a silver Lexus sedan that failed to stop at a traffic signal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The impact of the crash sent the squad car careening into an SUV, according to police.

The driver of that SUV was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition. The two officers were transported to a local hospital, and were both listed in fair condition with unspecified injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the Lexus that caused the crash fled the scene, and has not been apprehended.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.