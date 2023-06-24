Opposing rallies gather in Chicago on anniversary of Dobbs decision

On the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent, activists on both sides of the issue rallied in Chicago to mark the occasion.

On one side, activists held a celebration of the ruling, which was hailed as a victory for anti-abortion actvists.

On the other, the groups gathered across the street chanting slogans and urging the judiciary to revisit the ruling.

The groups included Chicago for Abortion Rights, along with their LGBTQ+ and Transgender allies, according to organizers.

Both sides were separated by Dearborn Street, but they couldn’t be further apart when it came to their ideas.

For those who celebrated the Dobbs anniversary, they said this rally is also a call to action to make more changes in Illinois.

“While abortions have decreased nationally, by 60,000, since the overturning of Roe abortions have increased by 54% in Illinois," said Hope Miller, the president of Simply Pro-Life.

“We want women to have a true choice to be able to choose life, confident that they have the resources to be able to manage their lives," added Ann Scheidler, the president of the Pro-Life Action.

On the other side, those opposed to Dobbs feel the court’s decision opened a door to come after other groups, such as those in the LGBTQ+ community as well.

“It’s so sad that they felt the need to weaponize religion against people," said Nora from Stop Trans Genocide.

Andy Thayer is a member of Chicago for Abortion Rights.

“If people think they’re safe here in Chicago and in blue Illinois, they’re fooling themselves," said Andy Thayer, co-founder of the Gay Liberation Network and a member of Chicago for Abortion Rights. "Things like the decision against the abortion medication, Mifepristone, would be a national decision.”

Both sides say they will continue to fight for what they feel is right.