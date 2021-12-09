Galewood

Off-Duty Chicago Cop Arrested After Woman Found Shot to Death in NW Side Residence

An off-duty Chicago police officer has been arrested and is being questioned after a 29-year-old woman was found shot to death inside of a residence on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue at approximately 10:10 a.m. Thursday for a well-being check.

When officers arrived at the residence, located in the city’s Galewood neighborhood, they discovered a 29-year-old woman lying unresponsive in the home. Police say the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to her chin, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in the evening, Chicago police confirmed that an off-duty police officer had been arrested in connection to the case, and was being questioned by detectives.

The officer has been relieved of their police powers, according to authorities, and an investigation into the shooting remains underway.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the officer has not been identified.

