October's full moon to shine in the sky this weekend. Here's what to know

You might be able to catch a fascinating sight in the skies this Halloween weekend.

October's full moon, the "Hunter's Moon," will rise on Saturday and be visible for a few days after that, according to NASA.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the "Hunter's Moon" always follow's the autumnal equinox "Harvest Moon."

"The Harvest Moon is the full Moon that occurs nearest to the autumnal equinox date (September 23, 2023)," the site said. "This means that either September or October’s full Moon may take on the name “Harvest Moon” instead of its traditional name. Similarly, the Hunter’s Moon is the first full Moon to follow the Harvest Moon, meaning it can occur in either October or November."

According to the Almanac, the name "Hunter's Moon" is believed to have originated in the 1700s, when hunters would prepare for the winter months by going hunting. It's also the time that animals would begin to "fatten up" ahead of the cold season, Almanac said.

To capture the best view, peak visibility is at 3:54 p.m. CT, the site added.

It might not be the only captivating sight to grab your attention.

You'll want to look out out for its cosmic companion Jupiter, which will appear at the lower left of the moon, NASA posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

October's full moon – the Hunter's Moon – will peak at 4:24pm ET (2024 UTC) on Saturday, Oct. 28.

How many full moons are left for 2023?

Oct 28: Hunter's Moon

Nov. 27: Beaver Moon

Dec. 26: Cold Moon