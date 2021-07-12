NWS: Funnel Clouds Could Form in South Suburbs Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, warning suburban residents that atmospheric conditions are favorable for the formation of funnel clouds Monday night.

According to the statement, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties are included in the alert, which will run through the late evening hours.

If funnel clouds form, they aren’t expected to touch the ground, and the funnels generally don’t pose a hazard, according to meteorologists. In rare instances, the funnel clouds may touch down, but they would only produce minimal, if any, damage in such instances.

Residents are still advised to move to a safe shelter if funnel clouds form.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the area Monday and into Tuesday morning. The next chance of rain will likely come on Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms possible once again later this week.