North Side Residents Share Concerns With Police Amid Rash of Violent Crime

Chicago police from the 19th district are hosting "conversations with a commander" to gather public input and develop a strategic plan for next year as highly-publicized crimes impact the North Side.

At a meeting in Lincoln Park on Tuesday, community members were invited to ask questions and provide feedback to police about issues affecting their businesses and lives.

"Anytime we can have a relationship with Chicago police, be able to talk about what’s happening right now, is very positive," said Robin Hammond, vice president of the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce. "It’s a great, direct way to say 'here’s something happening, what can we tell our businesses, is there any other way we can partner together.'"

Public safety is top of mind for many residents following a rash of violent crime in the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In one instance, Chicago police are still searching for the gunmen who forced people into cars and robbed them on a stretch of North Clark Street earlier this month. At least five incidents were reported in one weekend.

Chicago Ald. Tom Tunney says he's requested more assistance from police.

"These recent crimes point out the need to have additional police coverage in our entertainment areas along Clark and Halsted," said Tunney, who is also mulling a potential mayoral run. "I have called CPD leadership and reiterated the request I have made numerous times that they increase the number of police officers assigned to the 19th District. Short-term, I told them they need to deploy officers to our area for the Halloween weekend."

Chicago police would not confirm if more patrols have been added, but says the department regularly reviews and adjusts resources to ensure sufficient staffing.

According to police data, overall crime is up 66% in the 19th district.

"I think people always want to feel law enforcement is able to do its job effectively, efficiently and actually solve these crimes," said State Rep. Ann Williams.

Williams, who's running for reelection, attended Tuesday's meeting and says her biggest takeaway is the importance of improved technology.

"[What] I will take back to the General Assembly is we need to ensure police have the tools and resources, including technology, to really help them do their jobs as effectively as possible," she said. "It allows officers to hone in on criminal activity, find cars after a carjacking, take steps they wouldn’t be able to do with just officers alone. That technology is really a critical piece."

CPD will provide another opportunity for "community conversation" during a virtual meeting on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., and through an in-person meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the 19th district police station, located at 850 West Addison.

Both events are open to the public.