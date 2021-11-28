Niles Police Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect in Death of 68-Year-Old Man

Police in suburban Niles are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 68-year-old man dead, with authorities saying that another vehicle then struck the man a short time later at the same location.

According to police, an officer was in a parking lot in the 8600 block of West Dempster street at approximately 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday when he heard a loud noise.

The officer looked up and saw a Honda minivan strike a man’s body in the northbound lanes of Greenwood Avenue.

The driver of the minivan stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers. Dash-cam footage from the officer’s vehicle showed that the victim had been lying in the street prior to the minivan striking him.

Later, officers were able to obtain video surveillance that captured the original collision. In that incident, a vehicle driving northbound on Greenwood had struck the victim, and had then fled the scene.

The victim in the case was identified as 68-year-old Kimball Jacks, a Park Ridge resident.

The Niles Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash, and anyone with information is encouraged to call authorities at 847-588-6570.