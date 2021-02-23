NHL Announces Blackhawks' Schedule Changes, Including Rescheduled Game vs. Hurricanes

As the NHL releases its latest updates to the 2021 season schedule, the Chicago Blackhawks will see four of their games rescheduled, with another game switching its original start time.

The league, which is rescheduling games due to COVID-19-related issues around the country, as well as weather-issues that forced the cancellation of several games in Texas over the last week, announced the changes in a press release Tuesday.

The first of the changes involves the game the Blackhawks had originally been scheduled to play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. That game was postponed so that the Tampa Bay Lightning could get back onto the ice after having several of their games against the Dallas Stars axed.

That game will now be played on May 6 at 6 p.m., the league said.

To accommodate that game, the Blackhawks’ game against the Stars, originally set for that date, will be moved to May 9. The Blackhawks will also have their May 8 game against the Stars moved to May 10 to accommodate the changes, according to the league.

The Blackhawks’ April 4 game against the Nashville Predators has also been moved to April 19, the league said.

Finally, the Blackhawks’ March 20 game against the Lightning has been moved from a 6 p.m. Central start time to 3 p.m.