Neighborhood Left Reeling After Teen Among 2 Killed in South Shore Shootings Tuesday

A Chicago neighborhood is reeling after two people, including a teenager, were killed just hours apart on Tuesday.

Curtis Gatewood was just 17 years old. He was killed Tuesday morning at approximately 8:40 am in the 1900 block of East 79th Street in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago Police say someone followed him – then opened fire. The shooting occurred less than half a mile from Horace Mann Elementary School.

Gatewood later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A few hours later in the 7800 block of South Luella, a man was standing near a sidewalk when he was struck in the head and body by gunfire.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago, where he later died. The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and now neighborhood groups say violence has left many in South Shore community traumatized.

“We are tired of all the killings, the murders, the crime,” said Val Free, executive director of the Neighborhood Network Alliance. “Day in day out, we are hearing about crimes or loss or something like that. We are not okay in South Shore. We are not mentally okay. We are asking for mental health services and resources. This is a call to action for all South Shore. It is imperative for the residents of our neighborhood to self-correct. We must get involved and take a role in implementing public safety to protect ourselves, families, businesses and property.”

Today, Chicago Police issued an alert with pictures of the suspect and a car, possibly a sedan – that may be connected to the teen's death.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a white jacket, black hoodie, black mask and a black cap with gray pants and white shoes. He was driving a newer-model sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, according to an alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.