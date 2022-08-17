2022-23 NBA Schedule

NBA Schedule: Here Is Bulls' 82-Game Slate for 2022-23 Season

By Rob Schaefer

Here is Bulls’ full 82-game schedule for 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The draft, free agency and Summer League are officially behind us, which means the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner.

For the Chicago Bulls, the campaign will be an important one.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last season saw marked improvements, from finishing outside of the play-in picture in 2020-21 to a 46-36 record and the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2017. A newly-minted core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vučević, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso propelled the team to owning a share of first in the Eastern Conference as late as the All-Star break.

But injuries and regression eventually hit and they slid to sixth come the end of the regular season. That postseason berth proved more of a crumbling than a coronation, as the Milwaukee Bucks dispatched their cross-interstate rivals in a five-game first-round rout.

Now, the above core — plus Patrick Williams and a handful of marginal offseason additions — is back and hoping that better health and continuity can help them build on last season’s progress.

Local

west rogers park 15 mins ago

Girl Escapes Attacker in West Rogers Park After He Grabbed Her: Police

Chicago Flag 1 hour ago

What Does Each Part of Chicago's Flag Represent? Here's a Breakdown

How that endeavor will go is yet unknown. But the schedule for the season no longer is.

Here is the Bulls’ full 82-game slate:

Bulls’ 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

DayDateOpponentTime (CT)
Wed.19-Oct-22at Miami6:30 PM
Fri.21-Oct-22at Washington6:00 PM
Sat.22-Oct-22Cleveland7:00 PM
Mon.24-Oct-22Boston7:00 PM
Wed.26-Oct-22Indiana7:00 PM
Fri.28-Oct-22at San Antonio7:00 PM
Sat.29-Oct-22Philadelphia7:00 PM
Tue.1-Nov-22at Brooklyn6:30 PM
Wed.2-Nov-22Charlotte6:30 PM
Fri.4-Nov-22at Boston6:30 PM
Sun.6-Nov-22at Toronto5:00 PM
Mon.7-Nov-22Toronto7:45 PM
Wed.9-Nov-22New Orleans7:00 PM
Sun.13-Nov-22Denver7:00 PM
Wed.16-Nov-22at New Orleans7:00 PM
Fri.18-Nov-22Orlando7:00 PM
Mon.21-Nov-22Boston7:00 PM
Wed.23-Nov-22at Milwaukee7:00 PM
Fri.25-Nov-22at Oklahoma City7:00 PM
Mon.28-Nov-22at Utah8:00 PM
Wed.30-Nov-22at Phoenix9:00 PM
Fri.2-Dec-22at Golden State9:00 PM
Sun.4-Dec-22at Sacramento5:00 PM
Wed.7-Dec-22Washington7:00 PM
Sat.10-Dec-22Dallas7:00 PM
Sun.11-Dec-22at Atlanta5:30 PM
Wed.14-Dec-22New York6:30 PM
Fri.16-Dec-22New York7:00 PM
Sun.18-Dec-22at Minnesota6:00 PM
Tue.20-Dec-22at Miami6:30 PM
Wed.21-Dec-22at Atlanta6:30 PM
Fri.23-Dec-22at New York6:30 PM
Mon.26-Dec-22Houston7:00 PM
Wed.28-Dec-22Milwaukee7:00 PM
Fri.30-Dec-22Detroit7:00 PM
Sat.31-Dec-22Cleveland6:00 PM
Mon.2-Jan-23at Cleveland6:00 PM
Wed.4-Jan-23Brooklyn7:00 PM
Fri.6-Jan-23at Philadelphia6:30 PM
Sat.7-Jan-23Utah7:00 PM
Mon.9-Jan-23at Boston6:30 PM
Wed.11-Jan-23at Washington6:00 PM
Fri.13-Jan-23Oklahoma City7:00 PM
Sun.15-Jan-23Golden State2:30 PM
Thu.19-Jan-23at Detroit*2:00 PM
Mon.23-Jan-23Atlanta7:00 PM
Tue.24-Jan-23at Indiana6:00 PM
Thu.26-Jan-23at Charlotte6:30 PM
Sat.28-Jan-23at Orlando6:00 PM
Tue.31-Jan-23LA Clippers7:00 PM
Thu.2-Feb-23Charlotte7:00 PM
Sat.4-Feb-23Portland7:00 PM
Mon.6-Feb-23San Antonio7:00 PM
Tue.7-Feb-23at Memphis7:00 PM
Thu.9-Feb-23at Brooklyn6:30 PM
Sat.11-Feb-23at Cleveland7:00 PM
Mon.13-Feb-23Orlando7:00 PM
Wed.15-Feb-23at Indiana6:00 PM
Thu.16-Feb-23Milwaukee6:30 PM
Fri.24-Feb-23Brooklyn9:00 PM
Sun.26-Feb-23Washington2:30 PM
Tue.28-Feb-23at Toronto6:30 PM
Wed.1-Mar-23at Detroit6:00 PM
Fri.3-Mar-23Phoenix7:00 PM
Sun.5-Mar-23Indiana2:30 PM
Wed.8-Mar-23at Denver8:00 PM
Sat.11-Mar-23at Houston7:00 PM
Wed.15-Mar-23Sacramento7:00 PM
Fri.17-Mar-23Minnesota7:00 PM
Sat.18-Mar-23Miami7:00 PM
Mon.20-Mar-23at Philadelphia6:00 PM
Wed.22-Mar-23Philadelphia7:00 PM
Fri.24-Mar-23at Portland9:00 PM
Sun.26-Mar-23at LA Lakers2:30 PM
Mon.27-Mar-23at LA Clippers9:30 PM
Wed.29-Mar-23LA Lakers7:00 PM
Fri.31-Mar-23at Charlotte6:00 PM
Sun.2-Apr-23Memphis2:30 PM
Tue.4-Apr-23Atlanta7:00 PM
Wed.5-Apr-23at Milwaukee6:30 PM
Fri.7-Apr-23at Dallas6:30 PM
Sun.9-Apr-23Detroit12:00 PM

*To be played at Accor Arena, Paris

Bulls’ 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

DayDateOpponentTime (CT)
Tue.4-Oct-22New Orleans7:00 PM
Fri.7-Oct-22Denver7:00 PM
Sun.9-Oct-22at Toronto5:00 PM
Tue.

11-Oct-22

Milwaukee7:00 PM

2022-23 NBA Schedule Key Dates

  • All-Star Weekend: Feb. 17-19
  • Play-In Tournament: April 11-14
  • NBA Playoffs: April 15
  • Start of NBA Finals: June 1

Television information will be released at a later date.

The Bulls have not strung together back-to-back winning seasons since 2014-15 (50-32) and 2015-16 (42-40), the last two years of the Derrick Rose era. The franchise has not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2015.

Soon, this team’s quest to continue bucking recent history will begin.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2022-23 NBA ScheduleChicago Bulls
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us