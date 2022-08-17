NBA Schedule: Here Is Bulls' 82-Game Slate for 2022-23 Season

Here is Bulls’ full 82-game schedule for 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The draft, free agency and Summer League are officially behind us, which means the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner.

For the Chicago Bulls, the campaign will be an important one.

Last season saw marked improvements, from finishing outside of the play-in picture in 2020-21 to a 46-36 record and the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2017. A newly-minted core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vučević, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso propelled the team to owning a share of first in the Eastern Conference as late as the All-Star break.

But injuries and regression eventually hit and they slid to sixth come the end of the regular season. That postseason berth proved more of a crumbling than a coronation, as the Milwaukee Bucks dispatched their cross-interstate rivals in a five-game first-round rout.

Now, the above core — plus Patrick Williams and a handful of marginal offseason additions — is back and hoping that better health and continuity can help them build on last season’s progress.

How that endeavor will go is yet unknown. But the schedule for the season no longer is.

Here is the Bulls’ full 82-game slate:

Bulls’ 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time (CT) Wed. 19-Oct-22 at Miami 6:30 PM Fri. 21-Oct-22 at Washington 6:00 PM Sat. 22-Oct-22 Cleveland 7:00 PM Mon. 24-Oct-22 Boston 7:00 PM Wed. 26-Oct-22 Indiana 7:00 PM Fri. 28-Oct-22 at San Antonio 7:00 PM Sat. 29-Oct-22 Philadelphia 7:00 PM Tue. 1-Nov-22 at Brooklyn 6:30 PM Wed. 2-Nov-22 Charlotte 6:30 PM Fri. 4-Nov-22 at Boston 6:30 PM Sun. 6-Nov-22 at Toronto 5:00 PM Mon. 7-Nov-22 Toronto 7:45 PM Wed. 9-Nov-22 New Orleans 7:00 PM Sun. 13-Nov-22 Denver 7:00 PM Wed. 16-Nov-22 at New Orleans 7:00 PM Fri. 18-Nov-22 Orlando 7:00 PM Mon. 21-Nov-22 Boston 7:00 PM Wed. 23-Nov-22 at Milwaukee 7:00 PM Fri. 25-Nov-22 at Oklahoma City 7:00 PM Mon. 28-Nov-22 at Utah 8:00 PM Wed. 30-Nov-22 at Phoenix 9:00 PM Fri. 2-Dec-22 at Golden State 9:00 PM Sun. 4-Dec-22 at Sacramento 5:00 PM Wed. 7-Dec-22 Washington 7:00 PM Sat. 10-Dec-22 Dallas 7:00 PM Sun. 11-Dec-22 at Atlanta 5:30 PM Wed. 14-Dec-22 New York 6:30 PM Fri. 16-Dec-22 New York 7:00 PM Sun. 18-Dec-22 at Minnesota 6:00 PM Tue. 20-Dec-22 at Miami 6:30 PM Wed. 21-Dec-22 at Atlanta 6:30 PM Fri. 23-Dec-22 at New York 6:30 PM Mon. 26-Dec-22 Houston 7:00 PM Wed. 28-Dec-22 Milwaukee 7:00 PM Fri. 30-Dec-22 Detroit 7:00 PM Sat. 31-Dec-22 Cleveland 6:00 PM Mon. 2-Jan-23 at Cleveland 6:00 PM Wed. 4-Jan-23 Brooklyn 7:00 PM Fri. 6-Jan-23 at Philadelphia 6:30 PM Sat. 7-Jan-23 Utah 7:00 PM Mon. 9-Jan-23 at Boston 6:30 PM Wed. 11-Jan-23 at Washington 6:00 PM Fri. 13-Jan-23 Oklahoma City 7:00 PM Sun. 15-Jan-23 Golden State 2:30 PM Thu. 19-Jan-23 at Detroit* 2:00 PM Mon. 23-Jan-23 Atlanta 7:00 PM Tue. 24-Jan-23 at Indiana 6:00 PM Thu. 26-Jan-23 at Charlotte 6:30 PM Sat. 28-Jan-23 at Orlando 6:00 PM Tue. 31-Jan-23 LA Clippers 7:00 PM Thu. 2-Feb-23 Charlotte 7:00 PM Sat. 4-Feb-23 Portland 7:00 PM Mon. 6-Feb-23 San Antonio 7:00 PM Tue. 7-Feb-23 at Memphis 7:00 PM Thu. 9-Feb-23 at Brooklyn 6:30 PM Sat. 11-Feb-23 at Cleveland 7:00 PM Mon. 13-Feb-23 Orlando 7:00 PM Wed. 15-Feb-23 at Indiana 6:00 PM Thu. 16-Feb-23 Milwaukee 6:30 PM Fri. 24-Feb-23 Brooklyn 9:00 PM Sun. 26-Feb-23 Washington 2:30 PM Tue. 28-Feb-23 at Toronto 6:30 PM Wed. 1-Mar-23 at Detroit 6:00 PM Fri. 3-Mar-23 Phoenix 7:00 PM Sun. 5-Mar-23 Indiana 2:30 PM Wed. 8-Mar-23 at Denver 8:00 PM Sat. 11-Mar-23 at Houston 7:00 PM Wed. 15-Mar-23 Sacramento 7:00 PM Fri. 17-Mar-23 Minnesota 7:00 PM Sat. 18-Mar-23 Miami 7:00 PM Mon. 20-Mar-23 at Philadelphia 6:00 PM Wed. 22-Mar-23 Philadelphia 7:00 PM Fri. 24-Mar-23 at Portland 9:00 PM Sun. 26-Mar-23 at LA Lakers 2:30 PM Mon. 27-Mar-23 at LA Clippers 9:30 PM Wed. 29-Mar-23 LA Lakers 7:00 PM Fri. 31-Mar-23 at Charlotte 6:00 PM Sun. 2-Apr-23 Memphis 2:30 PM Tue. 4-Apr-23 Atlanta 7:00 PM Wed. 5-Apr-23 at Milwaukee 6:30 PM Fri. 7-Apr-23 at Dallas 6:30 PM Sun. 9-Apr-23 Detroit 12:00 PM

*To be played at Accor Arena, Paris

Bulls’ 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time (CT) Tue. 4-Oct-22 New Orleans 7:00 PM Fri. 7-Oct-22 Denver 7:00 PM Sun. 9-Oct-22 at Toronto 5:00 PM Tue. 11-Oct-22 Milwaukee 7:00 PM

2022-23 NBA Schedule Key Dates

All-Star Weekend: Feb. 17-19

Feb. 17-19 Play-In Tournament: April 11-14

April 11-14 NBA Playoffs: April 15

April 15 Start of NBA Finals: June 1

Television information will be released at a later date.

The Bulls have not strung together back-to-back winning seasons since 2014-15 (50-32) and 2015-16 (42-40), the last two years of the Derrick Rose era. The franchise has not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2015.

Soon, this team’s quest to continue bucking recent history will begin.

