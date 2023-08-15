MLB News

NBA player takes to social media to criticize Cubs for loss to White Sox

Frank Kaminsky III took to Twitter to scrutinize the Cubs for losing on Tuesday

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Cubs suffered a tough loss to the White Sox on Tuesday, 5-3, at Wrigley Field.

For that, Illinois native and NBA player, Frank Kaminsky III, took to Twitter to shoot it straight.

For a Cubs team looking to make the playoffs, every win counts. Losing to a White Sox team that sold at the trade deadline and is quickly declining in the AL Central -- one of baseball's worst divisions -- isn't an easy loss to swallow.

Kaminsky calling the Cubs a virtually guaranteed loss isn't quite fair, however. But after a loss to the South Side in the coveted Crosstown Series, it certainly isn't an easy loss for Cubs fans to live with.

