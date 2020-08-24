Zoom, the massive online meeting platform, is experiencing an outage Monday morning as some colleges are set to begin fall classes.

The partial outage is affecting Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars, according to the company's status page.

"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue," the company posted on the status page.

In a tweet responding to a user, a company rep said they were investigating the issue.

Students at Philadelphia-area universities Temple and Widener reported issues trying to log into online classes. Temple was set to begin the fall semester today with a large number of courses being offered online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Limited in-person classes will start the fall semester at Temple University on Monday as the school navigates educating students amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Not everyone is happy with the plans, however. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle reports from North Philadelphia.

A spokesperson for Temple University said they are discussing how the outage will affect the first day of classes.

The website Down Detector, which tracks online service outages, says the outage appears to be centered in the northeast United States, but there are reports of issues in Chicago and other metropolitan areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.