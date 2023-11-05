Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine, says he needs just 24 minutes to explain to him why he ‘can't bring peace'

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, in an exclusive interview with “Meet the Press” that aired Sunday, invited Donald Trump to visit Ukraine after the former U.S. president promised he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours if he is re-elected in 2024.

Zelenskyy doubted Trump’s claim. “Former President Trump said that [in] about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war. For me, what can I say? So he’s very welcome as well. President Biden was here, and he — I think he understood some details which you can understand only being here,” Zelenskyy told NBC News’ Kristen Welker. “So, I invite President Trump.”

“If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes — yes, 24 minutes. Not more. Yes. Not more — 24 minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war” in that time frame, Zelenskyy said. “He can’t bring peace because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

Zelenskyy was unsure of whether Trump would have Ukraine’s back if he were to be re-elected, telling Welker: “Really, I don’t know. Really, I don’t know.”

In an interview with “Meet the Press” in September, Trump claimed that he’d resolve the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if he’s re-elected. He provided few details about how he would accomplish the task, saying: “If I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

