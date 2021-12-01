Florida Woman Who Vanished on Road Trip Found in California Hospital

A young South Florida woman who vanished while on a road trip last week has been found in a California hospital, her mother said.

Isabella Marin, 21, who had been last seen by family members on Nov. 23, was located at a hospital in the Los Angeles area, her mother said Wednesday.

Mother Olga Jarrin said she was in the process of flying to California to be reunited with her daughter.

Marin's mother said her daughter had left Fort Lauderdale last week on a road trip with her boyfriend but didn't tell her where she was going.

Marin's boyfriend, Israel Del Rosario, said they visited his father in the Suwanee, Georgia, area for Thanksgiving and were on their way to California.

Del Rosario said after Thanksgiving dinner, Marin told them she needed to leave and left by herself in her car, a black Kia Forte.

On Monday, the father filed a missing person report in Georgia at the request of Marin's family.