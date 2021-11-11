climate change

‘You Can't Live in a Swamp': Virginia Fishing Village Threatened by Rising Sea Levels

A new study found that Tangier Island is losing ground faster than previously thought, highlighting how climate change threatens U.S. coastal communities.

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Tangier Island, home to a Virginia fishing town and about 400 people, could be saturated by rising seas and convert to uninhabitable wetlands by 2051, according to an analysis released Monday. 

The tiny island, which drew national attention for its residents’ support of former President Donald Trump and skepticism of climate change, is one of many Chesapeake Bay islands sinking because of local sea level rise and subsidence. People have lived on the island since the 18th century, but the residents could soon face displacement. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The new study, published Monday in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Climate, estimates that it would cost about $150 million to relocate the town of Tangier’s residents and as much as $350 million to bulk up the island and protect its shoreline. 

The quick timeline and steep costs for relocating a single small town illustrate the challenges the United States faces as sea levels rise and flooding increasingly threatens coastal communities. Millions of Americans could be forced to move from flood-prone areas by the year 2100, according to the 2018 U.S. national climate assessment. No federal agency has the authority to lead national assistance on climate migration efforts, a 2020 Government Accountability Office report said

U.S. & World

Kyle Rittenhouse 8 hours ago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Live: More Witnesses Expected as Defense Wraps Its Case

Veterans Day 7 hours ago

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Marked With Procession, Presidential Visit

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com

In the first part of NBCLX Storyteller Chase Cain's climate change survival guide, he explains the basics of why the planet is warming and what needs to change to protect its future. Scientists agree that the safe limit of warming is only 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, and we've already hit 2.2 degrees. What's more, we're headed toward warming of 5 degrees, and the results could be "apocalyptic," Cain says.

This article tagged under:

climate changeVirginia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us