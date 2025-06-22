Yacht crashes into Hudson River harbor, injuring dozens

Dozens of people suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon when a yacht carrying 352 passengers crashed into a pier on the Hudson River in New York City, authorities said.
Some reports suggested the yacht was hosting a party when the crash took place at Henry Hudson Parkway and 125th Street in Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. NBC News was not immediately able to verify the nature of the event onboard.
Thirty-five people were taken to three hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, the fire department said.
The remaining passengers disembarked without incident, according to the New York Fire Department.
