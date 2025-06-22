New York

Yacht crashes into Hudson River harbor, injuring dozens

The ship was carrying 400 people, 35 of whom were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt l NBC News

Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a yacht hit a dock in the Hudson River on Saturday near 125th Street in New York, USA on June 21, 2025.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Dozens of people suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon when a yacht carrying 352 passengers crashed into a pier on the Hudson River in New York City, authorities said.

Some reports suggested the yacht was hosting a party when the crash took place at Henry Hudson Parkway and 125th Street in Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. NBC News was not immediately able to verify the nature of the event onboard.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Thirty-five people were taken to three hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, the fire department said.

The remaining passengers disembarked without incident, according to the New York Fire Department.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

New York
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us