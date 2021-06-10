Capitol Riot

Wray Says He's ‘Not Aware' of Any Specific Investigation of Trump's Role in Capitol Riot

Wray said he could neither confirm nor deny any FBI investigation

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

FBI Director Chris Wray said Thursday he could neither confirm nor deny that former President Donald Trump, his former aides or members of Congress were or were not under investigation for any role in instigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Appearing before the House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing, Wray was asked by two different Democrats whether the FBI was investigating the role of Trump and whether he incited the Jan. 6 riot.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

He first said, “I'm not aware of any investigation that specifically goes to that but we have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of investigations related to January 6 involving lots and lots of different pieces of it and I want to be careful.”

U.S. & World

Royal Palm Beach 3 hours ago

Child Among 3 Killed in Shooting Inside Florida Publix

Joe Biden 11 hours ago

Biden, Johnson Solidify US-UK Alliance With New ‘Atlantic Charter'

But then, asked whether the FBI was investigating Trump — or any of his aides, or any members of Congress — Wray said he could neither confirm nor deny any FBI investigation.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpFBIChris Wray
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us