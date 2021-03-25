A woman who went to the aid of a dog being stabbed near a San Dimas, California park Thursday afternoon was then attacked, and killed, police said.

The woman tried to help the dog in the 1400 block of Renwick St. near Lone Hill Park at 1:35 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a "crazed man" started stabbing the dog, and when she tried to intervene, she was killed.

It wasn't clear if the dog belonged to the woman or if she just tried to intervene after seeing the dog being stabbed.

Good Samaritans tried to step in, throwing a rock at the man to help the woman, but the victim was killed.

The man was taken into custody by authorities.

The dog's condition wasn't immediately known.

