Woman stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Boston airport

A woman was stung by a scorpion while retrieving luggage at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police said the 40-year-old woman was retrieving her luggage from the baggage claim area of customs around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she was stung. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment but no update on her condition was available.

State police said they did not have any information on where the scorpion came from or what type of scorpion it was.

According to the Mayo Clinic, scorpion stings can be very painful but are rarely life-threatening, and healthy adults often don't even require treatment. Young children and older adults are at a higher risk of serious complications.

Scorpions live on every continent except for Antartica, but they are not common in the northeast. There are over 2,500 different species.