Pizza deliverer in Florida charged with stabbing pregnant woman at motel after tip dispute

A pizza deliverer in central Florida has been charged with pushing her way into a motel room with an accomplice and stabbing a pregnant woman after a dispute over a tip, authorities said.

A woman allegedly stabbed one person multiple times in Kissimmee over a bad tip for pizza delivery, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim had ordered pizza from a local restaurant on Dec. 22, authorities said.

The woman gave Alvelo $50 on a $33.10 bill, expecting change back. When Alvelo started walking away, the woman asked for money back, and the pizza deliverer told her they didn't make change as a policy, according to an arrest report.

The woman began searching for smaller denominations in two purses in her motel room and in her car, with Alvelo watching. She got a smaller dollar bill from her boyfriend, with whom she was staying at the hotel along with her 5-year-old daughter, and Alvelo's tip ended up being $2, the report said.

The suspect, 22-year-old Brianna Alvelo, allegedly “became upset about the amount of tip she received” and later returned to the victim’s room at Riviera Motel, located at 2248 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

That’s when she and a man with a gun allegedly forced their way into the room, and Alvelo stabbed one of the victims multiple times.

The suspects allegedly also took items from the room, authorities said.

Alvelo is accused of home invasion with a firearm, attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

At a bond hearing, the prosecution said: "State believes that this is a punishable by life offense… There should be no bond set and it should not be set for the pre-trial detention hearing.""

The male suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information should call authorities at (800) 423-8477.