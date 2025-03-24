Woman says United Airlines crew tried to make her remove son's ventilator

United Airlines said it has apologized to a mother who felt "humiliated" when crew members tried to get her to remove her son's ventilator on a flight earlier this month, NBC News reported.

Melissa Sotomayor said in a now-viral video that the flight crew on her March 8 trip from Tampa, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, tried to make her detach her son from life-saving medical equipment and store it so that the plane could take off.

"This message is for United Airlines. The way that you treated my son when we were attempting to fly home from Tampa to Newark was absolutely ridiculous," Sotomayor said in the nearly 10-minute TikTok video, which has more than 1 million views.

United said it has contacted Sotomayor "to address her concerns and apologized for any frustration she may have experienced." The airline did not provide further details.

Sotomayor told NBC via text message Sunday that the airline’s apology “was not sincere.”

@missysoto0 @United Airlines Do better and be better! You tried to deny my child the right to fly HOME stating his vent and portable oxygen concentrator are a danger to my son and other passengers?! The captain of flight number UA1349 tried saying my son shouldn’t be allowed to fly because of his special needs. 4 flight crews told me I needed to disconnect his vent and oxygen until we were up in the air & kept saying our seats would be moved because I was unwilling to comply?! I explained multiple times that these pieces of equipment are keeping my son alive and to be told “He’ll be ok until we’re up in the air” is ignorant and unacceptable!!! If you have a loved one with special needs, I do NOT recommend flying United!!! This goes against ADA and corporate is unwilling to do anything to right the situation. An apology was all I wanted!!!#NoahScottStrong #TeamSpicySweetPotato #babiesoftiktok #fyp #medicalmomsoftiktok #medicallycomplex #preemiestrong #warriors #tracheostomy #trach #gtubebaby #gtube #trachbabies #dobetterbebetter #americanswithdisabilitiesact #unitedairlines ♬ original sound - Missy Soto

Sotomayor said her son, who is "medically complex," is dependent on a ventilator and a tracheostomy tube. The 2-year-old was born premature, at 22 weeks gestation, she said.

Sotomayor said that before their flight, she obtained documentation so her son could fly to their destination. They did not encounter problems on the first leg — the trip to Tampa.

She also said that she shared the documentation with the airline prior to the trip and that the airline cleared her son's medical equipment with no problem.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

But they ran into issues on their return flight.

Sotomayor said a flight attendant informed her that she would need to put the medical equipment under the seat before taking off.

The mother said that she told the crew member that her son could not be off the machines because "they are keeping him alive," and that she provided her documentation — including medical clearance letter from two of her son’s doctors — to the flight attendant.

She was then approached by another flight attendant who told her that their seats may have to be moved if she didn't comply, Sotomayor said.

She said she provided the documentation again and told the attendants that her seats had been selected by the airline's accessibility department prior to the trip.

Sotomayor told NBC News that when the airline contacted her to apologize, the representative said the flight attendants reported it was a "bulk head seating problem," even though, she said, they never mentioned that in the moment.

An eyewitness recorded the moment a British Airways flight parked at São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport was struck by lightning.

"They said it was because I was refusing to remove my son from his ventilator and portable oxygen concentrator until takeoff," Sotomayor said.

In her video, Sotomayor said a third flight attendant told her to remove the equipment and that her son would "be OK until we're in the air at a high enough altitude." The mother refused to remove the devices.

A passenger sitting nearby intervened, Sotomayor said, and apologized for the way she was being treated.

The flight's captain got involved, she said.

"He then says that I am being difficult and my son's medical equipment is a danger to other passengers and to my son, and that I am not following FAA guidelines," Sotomayor said.

She said she told the captain that all the medical equipment was FAA approved and showed her documents.

The captain told Sotomayor that it was "dangerous" for her son to fly and she once again said that he had been medically cleared, the mother said.

The flight departed more than an hour later, she said.

"I was really upset by the way we were humiliated in front of others in the way we were talked to," Sotomayor said in the video. "The captain talked to me as if I was purposely endangering my son, and they were unwilling to listen to the fact that my son was dependent on this equipment to keep him alive."

Sotomayor said she then contacted United.

"I have felt so disrespected by these airlines, well, United Airlines," she said in her video, "and I will never fly United again."

Jackie Zhou contributed.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: