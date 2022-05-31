Woman Killed, 2 Boys Injured After Parasailing Accident in Florida Keys

A woman was killed and two boys were injured after they hit a bridge during a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys Monday.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. when the three victims were parasailing and the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where the woman was declared dead. Both boys, ages 7 and 10, were taken to a nearby hospital in Marathon with one later airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims, but said they were from Illinois and in the Keys for a vacation.

The Key West Citizen reported that it was a mother and her two sons.

The FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the crash.

An employee of the parasail company used, Light House Parasail Inc. out of Marathon, told NBC 6 they are "devastated" and are cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

Editor's Note: NBC 6 has not confirmed the relationship between the woman and the boys and has edited the article.