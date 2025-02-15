Woman drops her rape lawsuit against Diddy and Jay-Z

A lawsuit filed against Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs by a woman who alleged she was raped when she was 13 years old has been withdrawn by the woman who sued, according to a court filing.

The civil suit “is voluntarily dismissed with prejudice,” the woman’s attorney wrote in a notice filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The woman, now an adult, and her lawyers acknowledged in response to questions from NBC News that there were inconsistencies in her account when the lawsuit was refiled in December to name Jay-Z but said that she stood by her allegations. The suit alleged the incident occurred in 2000.

Both Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Combs have denied any wrongdoing. Carter has said “this incident didn’t happen.”

On Friday after the suit was withdrawn, the rapper and music mogul said the claim was false and hurt his family and loved ones. “I would not wish this experience on anyone,” Carter said.

“Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,” Carter said in a statement through Roc Nation. “The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.”

The woman said in the lawsuit that she was outside the Video Music Awards in New York City in 2000, and a limo driver invited her to an after-party. She said she felt woozy after having a drink there, and was sexually assaulted.

“By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can — he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name,” his attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a written statement Friday.

Combs’ legal team also said they were vindicated by the voluntary dismissal.

“Today’s complete dismissal by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts,” his legal team said.

The lawsuit that was dismissed Friday was filed by Tony Buzbee, a Texas attorney who has filed other lawsuits against Combs.

Buzbee said he had no comment Friday.

Combs was criminally charged in September with federal counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty

Combs has been sued by multiple people who allege sexual misconduct. Lawyers for Combs have denied the allegations and any misconduct.

Carter has not been accused of any crime. He said in Friday’s statement that he feels the legal system failed by allowing the suit to be brought and then dropped “with no repercussions.”

“The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence,” Carter said. “May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

