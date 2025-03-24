Crime and Courts

Elderly Colorado woman with dementia mauled to death by dogs, daughter charged with negligence

The sheriff's office said investigators found 54 dogs between the daughter's two properties, living in unsanitary conditions and in poor health

By Doha Madani and Austin Mullen | NBC News

File photo

A 47-year-old Colorado woman has been charged after her elderly mother with dementia was allegedly mauled by dogs that authorities say were living in "unsanitary conditions."

Jessica Hoff was charged with criminal negligence resulting in death along with 54 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said. Hoff's arrest on Friday stemmed from a call the sheriff's office received on Feb. 3 with a report of an unconscious woman.

Deputies arrived at the residence and found LaVonne Hoff, 76, unresponsive, the sheriff's office said. There were several dogs running "loose" inside the home and another two dozen were found at the residence.

The 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the home.

An investigation found that Lavonne Hoff was left alone while her daughter ran errands, despite requiring 24-hour care for her dementia. During that time, she was attacked by the dogs inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

Her cause of death was attributed to a dog attack during an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office.

"Detectives executed a search warrant on the home and a second property Jessica Hoff had in Colorado City and located a total of 54 dogs and the seven birds in her possession," the sheriff's office said. "The dogs and birds were found living in unsanitary conditions and several of the dogs were in poor health."

Court records do not list an attorney for Jessica Hoff, who is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. County inmate records show that she is in custody as of Monday morning.

