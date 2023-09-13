California woman set Target on fire as a distraction to steal baby formula, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Buena Park Target store last week, Buena Park Police announced.

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to reports of a fire on Sept. 5 at about 7:16 p.m. in the baby clothing section of the store.

The store is located at 7530 Orangethorpe Ave. in Buena Park.

According to an investigation between the OCFA and Buena Park Police, they believe the fire was intentionally set as an attempt to steal baby formula.

The fire occurred at a clothing rack in the baby clothing section of the store. Smoke began spreading through the store as an employee walked over with a fire extinguisher.

Shoppers were evacuated from the store until firefighters arrived.

On Tuesday, police identified and arrested 40-year-old Cynthia Torres in connection with the fire.

The damage was estimated at $500,000 to the structure and $1 million in retail loss, mainly due to water and smoke damage, police said.