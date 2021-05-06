Maryland

Woman Accused of Setting Home on Fire With Person Inside, Watching It Burn From Lawn Chair

Gail L. Metwally was charged with attempted murder and multiple arson-related counts after witnesses alleged that they saw her setting a home on fire

The home fire that authorities claim was set in view of witnesses by Gail J. Metwally, 47, of Elkton, Maryland.
Maryland State Fire Marshal's office

A Maryland woman was charged with attempted murder, arson and assault after witnesses said they saw her set a house on fire while a person was trapped in its basement. The person in the basement was able to escape, NBC News reports.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said that on April 29, witnesses observed Gail J. Metwally, 47, "setting multiple fires within the home" and then watching the home burn while she sat in a chair on the lawn.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Metwally was arrested near the home in Elkton shortly after the incident and charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault and other counts, the fire marshal said in a statement.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 7 hours ago

Biden Hits Schools Goal Even as Many Students Learn Remotely

Coronavirus Pandemic 2 hours ago

World Mulls Next Step as US Backs Waiving Patent Protections on Vaccines

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Marylandfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us