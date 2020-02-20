Woman Accused of Encouraging Boyfriend to Take Own Life Appears in Court

A former Boston College student accused of encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life — in what prosecutors call a toxic and abusive relationship — was expected to appear in court Thursday.

Inyoung You, 21, who has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Alexander Urtula, appeared in a Boston court for a status hearing expected to touch on her bail conditions as well as a defense motion to access phones belonging to Urtula's family.

The appearance comes after some three months after You, born in South Korea and a naturalized U.S. citizen, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

You was ordered during arraignment to surrender her passport, remain in Massachusetts for the duration of the trial and check in biweekly with the probation department.

Her trial date is set for November 2020.

Prosecutors said You and Urtula, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, exchanged more than 75,000 texts in the last two months of their 18-month relationship, more than 47,000 of them sent by You.

They said You isolated Urtula from his friends, urged him to "go kill yourself" and called him "worthless" in a constant barrage of messages.

During the arraignment, prosecutors read from some of the thousands of expletive-laden messages You sent to Urtula, many of them sent in a stream of one-word bursts and capital letters.

They also detailed how You forced Urtula to block his friends on social media and regularly monitored his location through his smartphone's GPS.

Urtula died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

Prosecutors say You became upset when she found out Urtula had been communicating with an ex-girlfriend. They say that You also threatened to harm herself and that Urtula was afraid to leave her.

You, through a public relations firm, has released text messages suggesting she tried to stop Urtula and alerted Urtula's brother in the moments before his death.

"please baby i'm almost there please," she wrote. "please don't push me away PLEASE DON'T LEAVE ME PLEASE."

Urtula responds at one point: "this is goodbye forever. I love you. This isn't your fault it's mine."

After proceedings in November, You's lawyer Steve Kim dismissed the case as a "cheap pursuit of headlines" that has wrongly portrayed his client as a "monster."

You and Urtula were "emotionally needy young adults" who both contributed to turning their relationship into a "toxic blend of need, anger, fear and love," he said.

"They lived their lives entirely on the phone in a way that many of us who are older find hard to believe," Kim said.

The case echoes the Michelle Carter case, which garnered national headlines and an HBO film in recent years.

The young Massachusetts woman was sentenced to 15 months in jail after she was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for using text messages and phone calls to encourage her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, him to kill himself in 2014.

Carter's lawyers maintained her texts were constitutionally protected free speech.

Her conviction was upheld by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court but has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which hasn't yet decided whether it will take up the case.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "Home" to 741741.