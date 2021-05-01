Police Respond to Wisconsin Casino, Hotel After Reports of Shooting

An undetermined number of people have been shot at a hotel connected to Wisconsin's Oneida Casino, according to the Oneida Nation.

"There was an active shooter at the Radisson Inn that is connected to the Oneida Casino. The suspect is in custody and multiple people were shot/injured. At this time we cannot confirm the number of casualties," Oneida Nation said in a statement. "Police and ambulance are securing the buildings and getting people to safety."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. Bobbi Webster, a spokesperson, said Saturday evening that she didn't have information on how many were shot or their conditions. She said she also did not have confirmation that anyone had been arrested.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff's Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.