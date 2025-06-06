Chipotle is giving out free food every time a Coach's Challenge happens

Chipotle is rolling out another fun game that gives customers the chance to score free burritos.

As basketball fans prepare to tune in to the 2025 men’s professional basketball championship series, the fast-casual chain just announced its “Instant Freeplays” promotion.

Available for a limited time, the game offers customers several chances to win prizes throughout the month of June.

Ready to play? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Instant Freeplays promotion begins on June 5

Hot on the heels of its successful Burrito Vault game, Chipotle is running its “Instant Freeplays” promotion throughout the 2025 NBA Finals, which begins on Thursday, June 5.

Per the NBA, the series could run through June 22, with the full game schedule below. Games 5 — 7 will take place only if necessary.

Game 1: Pacers at Thunder ( June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Pacers at Thunder ( June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET) Game 2: Pacers at Thunder (June 8 at 8 p.m. ET)

Pacers at Thunder (June 8 at 8 p.m. ET) Game 3: Thunder at Pacers (June 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Thunder at Pacers (June 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET) Game 4: Thunder at Pacers (June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Thunder at Pacers (June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET) Game 5: Pacers at Thunder (June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Pacers at Thunder (June 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET) Game 6: Thunder at Pacers (June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Thunder at Pacers (June 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET) Game 7: Pacers at Thunder (June 22 at 8 p.m. ET)

How the promotion works

Basketball fans are familiar with the term Coach’s Challenge. Each team is entitled to one Coach’s Challenge per game and can use it to review a personal foul on one of its players, a goaltending violation, an out-of-bounds violation or a basket interference violation. Teams whose first Coach’s Challenge is successful then get a second one.

During the championship games, Chipotle will take to social media during each Coach's Challenge and task fans with finding a hidden keyword in their post on X. The first 5,000 who do so and text the keyword to 888222 will score a free entrée.

“Having the game come to a halt and watching referees review a play over-and-over again is rarely enjoyable,” Chipotle chief brand officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. “We want fans to have fun throughout the game, so we are offering a chance to score free Chipotle during Coach’s Challenge reviews.”

Here’s the fine print

Free entrée codes are valid on any regularly priced entrée and will expire five days after delivery of the code.

The offer is only valid in the U.S. for customers ages 13+ and standard text and data rates may apply.

Additional terms can be found on the Chipotle website here.

