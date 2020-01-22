Wildlife Park Owner ‘Joe Exotic’ Sentenced to 22 Years in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A former wildlife park owner known as 'Joe Exotic' was sentenced on Wednesday to 22 years in federal prison for his role in a 2017 murder-for-hire scheme to kill a prominent animal rights activist, plus multiple violations of wildlife laws.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage was found guilty in April of attempting to hire someone to murder Carole Baskin, a prominent animal rights activist, according to the U.S. District Court for the Western District Court of Oklahoma.

Baskin founded Big Cat Rescue, a popular animal sanctuary based in Tampa, Florida, dedicated to abused and abandoned animals such as lions, tigers, bobcats, and cougars.

For the full story, go to NBC News.