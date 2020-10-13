Wife of Trump's Labor Secretary, Who Was at Barrett Event, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Trish Scalia, the wife of President Donald Trump's Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, tested positive for COVID-19, the labor department said in a statement Tuesday night.

Trish Scalia has "mild symptoms" but is "doing well," the statement said.

Secretary Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, tested negative on Friday night, according to the department. He has experienced no symptoms.

White House Outbreak: Tracking Who's Tested Positive in Trump's Orbit

Below is a running list of who in President Donald Trump’s orbit has tested positive for COVID-19 so far and those who have not. A negative test does not indicate that an individual is in the clear. These results could be a false negative, which are common in people who've been infected with the virus during the first few days after exposure.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com