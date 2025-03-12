Wife of ‘Ghost Adventures' star Aaron Goodwin allegedly hired a hitman to kill him

The wife of "Ghost Adventures" star Aaron Goodwin was arrested last week on allegations that she was plotting to have him assassinated, according to a police report.

Authorities caught onto Victoria Goodwin's alleged plans after obtaining the phone of a Florida inmate, Grant Amato, in October, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report. Amato, 35, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2019, according to court records.

Amato's phone contained text and Facebook messages between him and the reality star's wife, which indicated that the pair were in love and tried to pay to have Aaron Goodwin killed, the police report states.

Victoria Goodwin, 32, was being held in Clark County Detention Center on charges of solicit to commit murder and conspiracy murder. Jail records do not list an attorney.

It was not immediately clear if Amato, 35, has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Florida inmate records do not list one.

Victoria Goodwin and Aaron Goodwin in Las Vegas in 2022. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images file)

The police report states that on Oct. 2, Amato and Victoria Goodwin discussed setting aside $11,515 to hire a third person, whose name has been redacted from the report, to complete the job. That same day, they also discussed Aaron Goodwin's location and the make of his car, the report states.

“I’m so anxious LOLOL,” Victoria Goodwin wrote in one message, according to the report.

"I just can’t believe it’s happening," she wrote in another, the report states.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

In other messages she asks, "Like. How did I get to this point," and, "Am I a bad person?"

In response, Amato asked why she thinks that, and she replied, "Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce," the report states.

On Oct. 3, the report states that Amato contacted the alleged hitman and said he will call Aaron Goodwin to distract him. Later that day, Amato texted the alleged hitman and asked if he completed the killing, according to the report.

"I need to know what is going on," Amato wrote, according to the report. "Can I get an update. Was it done?”

That same day, Florida corrections officers obtained Amato's phone. Its contents were searched at an unspecified date, according to the report.

On March. 4, the report states that officials in Florida contacted authorities in Nevada, where Aaron and Victoria Goodwin live, to alert them about the alleged plot.

When Victoria Goodwin was arrested and taken in for questioning two days later, she said that she and her husband "were going through problems in their marriage," but denied wanting to kill him, according to the report.

The report said she admitted to seeing some of the messages between her and Amato, but also that she did not remember all of them.

Aaron Goodwin could not immediately be reached for comment.

Since 2008, Goodwin, 48, has starred on "Ghost Adventures," which follows him and three others as they investigate paranormal activity. The hit reality series aired 19 seasons on the Travel Channel before moving to Discovery+ in 2021.

Aaron and Victoria Goodwin appear to have married in August 2022, according to a post on his Instagram.

In the weeks leading up to Victoria Goodwin's arrest, the couple shared loving photographs of one another on social media.

On Feb. 14, she posted a selfie with her husband on Instagram and captioned the photo "mini golf with my Valentine" with a heart emoji.

Aaron Goodwin commented on the post, "I love u even though u crushed me in mini golf."

On Jan. 22, she shared a photo on Instagram of the pair kissing and wrote: "Happy anniversary mi cariño. I love celebrating our 1st date."

He replied, "I’m so blessed we met. I love u."

Victoria Goodwin's next court appearance is scheduled for March 25 in Clark County. Her bail was set at $100,000, according to jail records.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: