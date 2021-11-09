Widespread Internet Outages Reported

Widespread internet outages were reported Tuesday morning, with tens of thousands of customers reporting a lack of access.

On Monday night, Xfinity customers in the Bay Area also reported widespread outages, with Comcast later updating that most subscribers were back online by 11 p.m., according to NBC Bay Area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to self-reported outage aggregator DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages starting at around 8 a.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.