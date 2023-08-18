Eberflus announced Thursday after the final joint practice that Fields and some other key starters won't play Saturday in the Bears' preseason game vs. the Colts, opening the door for extended playing time for backups, rookies, and roster bubble guys.

One of those is Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie free agent who the Chicago Bears signed in April.

Bagent is set to play quite a few snaps on Saturday, which means it's a massive opportunity for the the decorated D-II college quarterback to leap frog Nathan Peterman for the third-string job.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound quarterback earned the starting job at D-II Shepherd as a freshman in 2018. In 2021, he became the ninth player in college football history (any division) to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown passes in the same season. He won the Harlan Hill Trophy (DII Heisman equivalent) that season. He finished his Shepherd career with an NCAA record 159 touchdown passes. He also set individual Division II records for yards (17,034) and total touchdowns (171).

At the Senior Bowl, Bagent played for Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy on the American Team.

Bagent is an intriguing developmental quarterback whose mechanics need some fine-tuning. I could see him earning a practice squad spot and earning the No. 3 quarterback position behind Justin Fields and P.J. Walker.

What Bears QB coach Andrew Janocko said about him during rookie minicamp:

“He’s a smart kid, tough kid. He took to coaching right away. He’s never been around our footwork, so coming out here right away, he just dove off the diving board for us, which was fun. It’s easy to come out here say, ‘Ok, first day I’m just going to go out and revert back to what I’ve had success with and get a couple completions in a camp like this. But if you’re looking to make a team, you’re looking to strive and a complete buy in and that was fun to see because yesterday there were some throws he missed and a lot of that was just trusting that we’re going to make those throws and then I think those throws that he missed yesterday, I think he made every one today, so that was a lot of fun to see. He’s a fun kid. Obviously we have to rib him because he is from West Virginia. That is what it is, but we’ll get them out of him eventually.”

Bagent's dad, Travis, is a 28-time world champion arm wrestler. Video of Tyson's dad at the Senior Bowl where he was coached by Bears OC Luke Getsy, via NFL Media' Tom Pelissero:

