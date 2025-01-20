Who gets into Capital One Arena for the inauguration? What we know so far

For the first time since 1985 and Ronald Reagan’s swearing-in, the traditional stage outside of the Capitol will not be used for the presidential inauguration. The swearing-in will take place inside the Capitol Rotunda with a limited number of VIP guests. The parade has now been moved indoors at the Capital One Arena.

But officials in charge of security for the inauguration still don't know who will be allowed to enter Capital One Arena for the celebration. The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) has not shared details on whether it will be ticketed or open to the general public.

“With respect to the tickets, I have to defer to the pic the Presidential Inauguration Committee,” said Matt McCool with the Secret Service and the special agent in charge.

Capital One Arena holds fewer than 20,000 people, far shy of the 200,000 that were expected for the parade.

As for how police will handle the possibility of huge crowds showing up that may have to be turned away:

“We’re getting ready to swear in thousands of officers,” McCool said. “We have 25 military, public safety and police officers ready for duty, and so we will shift those assets. We have not cut anything from what our original plan was, and so we have a plan, and I'm very confident with our partners here that we will be ready.”

MPD and inauguration officials announced on Monday that the access point to Capital One Arena would be moved to 4th and H Street Northwest. Then, attendees will be routed through a main security checkpoint at 9th and G Streets NW. Security screenings are set to begin at 7 a.m.

But there are now three opportunities to see the presidential motorcade on Monday, the first in the morning when President-elect Trump travels from the White House down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, then after his swearing-in, when the president travels from the Capitol to Capital One Arena and the last chance is back along Pennsylvania Avenue in the afternoon, when the president leaves the arena and returns to the White House.

Those who plan to still go to Pennsylvania Avenue to see the president’s motorcade will have to pass through security checkpoints.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

As for who will be allowed inside Capital One Arena for the big celebration, that is still unclear. But, if you are going to try to get inside, you should prepare for long lines at that 9th and G street checkpoint.