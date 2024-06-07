White Sox make roster changes amid record-breaking losing streak

The White Sox made a couple of roster moves following Thursday's 14-2 spanking by the Red Sox.
First thing's first, right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford, who was lit up for seven runs on 10 hits over four innings on Thursday, has been designated for assignment.
The team also called up right-hander Jonathan Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte.
Cannon, 23, is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts over eight starts with the big-league affiliate. He's made three starts for the White Sox this season, including his MLB debut on April 17, going 0-1 with a 7.24 ERA and 13 strikeouts.
Thursday's loss set the franchise record for most consecutive single-season losses, with the streak now at 14 games.
