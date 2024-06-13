White Sox give update on Eloy Jiménez injury progress

The White Sox have sent Eloy Jiménez to the Arizona Complex League, their rookie-level affiliate, to begin a rehab assignment, per the team.

Jiménez suffered a hamstring injury rounding third base on May 21 in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The White Sox initially placed him on the 10-day IL but then shelved him for for four to six weeks.

It was the second IL stint of the season for Jiménez, who missed 12 games in April with a left adductor strain.

Before his most recent injury, Jiménez was slashing .213/.288/.381 with five home runs, five doubles and 12 RBI through 134 at-bats.

