White House says most New Jersey drones were authorized by FAA: ‘This was not the enemy'

The mysterious drones flying over New Jersey that caused alarm among residents last year were in large part authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration, the White House said Tuesday.

People in New Jersey were concerned over the large amount of drones that flew over the state, which at one point shut down an airport.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, now says many of those drones were authorized and known by the government.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons," Leavitt said at a briefing Tuesday.

Leavitt said that the issue grew worse "due to curiosity," as some of the drones also belonged to hobbyists and private citizens.

"This was not the enemy," she told reporters.

A wave of panic caused by the drones drew misinformation online, with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., suggesting on Fox News that the drones belong to Iran. The Department of Defense categorically denied the suggestion.

