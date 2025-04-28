Dozens of large posters with photographs of migrants the White House claims to have been arrested for various crimes now line the driveway that leads to the West Wing.

The posters mark a popular live shot location for reporters who cover the White House and thus may appear in the background of a number of news spots throughout the week.

Images of people who are allegedly undocumented immigrants arrested for crimes, displayed outside the White House. The Trump administration has not offered details about those alleged crimes or if any of the people shown have been convicted of those crimes. (Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The White House on Monday opened a weeklong celebration of Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office by focusing on his border crackdown, an area of relative strength for the president at a time when there are red flags for him in the latest round of polling.

Trump will hit the milestone Tuesday, and the White House is returning to Trump’s campaign trail promise of strict border security measures and mass deportations as the cornerstone of its 100-day week.

Tom Homan, Trump's top border adviser, told reporters that there has been “unprecedented success" on the border effort and "we’re going to keep doing it, full speed ahead.”

Trump was also set to sign two executive orders related to immigration Monday, the White House said — one related to immigration enforcement and the second directing the attorney general and homeland security secretary to publish a list of the sanctuary cities the administration says “obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Immigration is Trump's leading issue in public opinion surveys, and Leavitt said at a morning briefing Monday the administration is in "the beginning stages of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history.”

About 139,000 people have been removed so far, according to the White House. Deportations have occasionally lagged behind Democrat President Joe Biden’s numbers, but Trump officials reject the comparison as not “apples to apples” because so many fewer people are crossing the border now.

A sanctuary city is a city that limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agents in order to prevent undocumented immigrants from deportation.