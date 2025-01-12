TikTok creators share ‘evacuation hauls' amid LA wildfires. What experts say to bring in an emergency

As deadly fires continue to blaze across the greater Los Angeles area, residents are being forced to evacuate their homes.

A series of fires broke out Jan. 7 and have torn through Southern California, destroying homes and killing at least 13 people. As of Saturday, there were four fires — the Eaton Fire, the Kenneth Fire, the Hurst Fire and the largest and most uncontained blaze, the Palisades Fire.

Amid the evacuation orders, social media users have been sharing their “evacuation hauls,” showing what they brought with them while leaving for safety.

TikTok user Sami Brielle posted a video Jan. 9 running down the street, explaining that a fire broke out while she was at a fitness class. In a subsequent video, she said she moved to West Hollywood just two days before and that her new home was in a level two evacuation zone.

“Packing my bag with the things that are important to me,” she said in the video, later adding, “I’m just thinking quickly. But I’m fine, I’m calm and I think I’ll be OK.”

At the end of the video, she zipped up her bag and said she was going to “leave the rest of this stuff. It’s not important enough.”

In an interview with NBC News, she said, “Talking to my phone is one of those senses of comfort for me.”

“It’s like a personal journal and a personal diary. And it just makes me personally feel less alone,” she said.

Brielle, who was able to pack one suitcase before leaving, said she evacuated with a neighbor that she had just met.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, recommends having a “go bag” prepared for a potential evacuation order.

Here's what to know.

How to prepare before a wildfire

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, advises each household to create a Wildfire Action Plan.

Though the plan should be tailored for individual needs, Cal Fire says each plan should include a meeting point, escape routes, pet arrangements and a communication plan in case of separation.

To prepare for a possible night evacuation, officials suggest keeping an old pair of shoes and a flashlight ready, in addition to a "go bag."

What to pack

According to Cal Fire, a “go bag” should include the following:

3-day supply of non-perishable food and 3 gallons of water per person

Map with at least 2 evacuation routes

Necessary prescriptions and medications for each person

Change of clothes, extra eyeglasses and contact lenses

Extra car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks

First aid kit and sanitation supplies

Flashlight and a battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Copies of important documents, such as birth certificates and passports

Pet food and water

If you have time, officials say the following items can be added to the bag.

Valuables that are easy to carry

Family photos and "irreplaceable" memorabilia

Hard drives with computer data

Chargers for cell phones and laptops

How to prepare your home before you leave

If time allows, here are ways to prepare your home for fire safety, per Cal Fire:

Inside

Close all windows and doors around your home to prevent sparks from blowing indoors, but leave them unlocked

Close all doors within the house to slow the spread of fire inside the house

Turn on the lights in all rooms of the house, on the porch and in the yard to make the home more visible through smoke or darkness

Move furniture away from windows and sliding glass doors

Outside

Move flammable items away from the house, bring them in inside or place in a pool

Cover windows, attic openings, eaves and vents with less combustible material, such as 1/2-inch or thicker plywood

Close window shutters and blinds if they are fire-resistant

Attach garden hoses to outside taps

Place a ladder against the house on the opposite side of the approaching fire for access to the roof

Shut off Butane and propane or natural gas valves

Where to get evacuation information

Fire officials advise L.A. residents to always remain informed of important emergency information pertaining to wildfires.

Download the FEMA app to receive notifications from the National Weather Service.

Sign up for L.A. County emergency notifications here.

Sign up for text alerts and track wildfires with Cal Fire here.

What to do if you've been exposed to wildfire smoke

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that inhaling smoke can cause immediate symptoms impacting the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

Common symptoms include coughing, trouble breathing, wheezing, asthma attacks, stinging eyes, scratchy throat, runny nose, irritated sinuses, headaches, tiredness and chest pain.

These symptoms can become worse in children and adults with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and in people who are pregnant.

The CDC advises people to check their air quality here.

For those in areas of poor air quality, residents can use a portable air cleaner or filter if outside remains smoky. The CDC also warned against burning anything indoors, including candles, gas, propane, incense or wood, in areas with poor air quality. Avoid smoking and vacuuming, as well as not using a stove to cook, to help keep air quality safe.

If a person has to go outdoors in one of these risky areas, the CDC suggests wearing a NIOSH-approved respirator mask.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: