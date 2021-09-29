On Friday, the U.S. Postal Service will implement service changes that will impact the delivery time of some first-class mail and periodicals.

The move is part of the agency’s 10-year plan to improve service and achieve financial sustainability.

Here’s a look at how your mail may be impacted by the changes:

What Mail Is Impacted?

First-class and periodical mail traveling distances of more than 930 miles will be most impacted. The USPS says 61% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals will be unaffected. First-class mail consists of postcards, letters, envelopes and other lightweight packages. Periodical mail consists of magazines, newspapers and other publications.

How Will Delivery Times Be Impacted?

Currently, the delivery standard for first-class and periodical mail is within 3 days for any destination within the U.S. With the service changes, delivery time will be up to 5 days, depending on how far away the mail’s destination is.

For a destination less than 140 miles away from the mail’s origin, delivery will take two days. For mail traveling between 140 miles and 930 miles, delivery will take three days. Mail traveling from 931 miles up to 1,907 miles will be delivered in four days, and mail traveling more than 1,908 miles will be delivered in five days.

Why Are Delivery Times Changing?

According to the USPS 10-year plan, the first-class mail three-day service targets have not been met in eight years. USPS said this is due to “both unattainable service standards and a lack of operational precision.”

An overreliance on air travel, which can be inconsistent and is more expensive than on-ground transportation, has impacted delivery time, the USPS said. The new delivery standards will rely more on ground transportation.

The USPS said these changes will meet or exceed delivery standards 95% of the time.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy unveiled the largest rollback of consumer mail services in a generation as part of his 10-year plan for the U.S. Postal Service, including longer first-class delivery windows, reduced post office hours and higher postage prices. Tuesday's announcement was part of DeJoy's strategic vision for the agency.