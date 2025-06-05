What is SkinnyTok and why did TikTok ban it from search?

Warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

If you or a loved one is struggling with an eating disorder, the National Eating Disorders Association offers a free and confidential screening tool, support, resources and treatment options.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As an anti-diet culture influencer in recovery from an eating disorder, Phaith Montoya says she prefers not to engage with body-shaming social media posts. She tells TODAY.com she’d retired from battling people in the comments on TikTok — until March, when so many of her 3 million followers started asking her about #SkinnyTok that she decided to take a look.

The content posted with the hashtag reminded her of the 2010s-era “pro-anorexia Tumblr” and “eating disorder Twitter,” so she decided to speak out in a TikTok that’s since gotten over a million views.

Montoya, 27, was about 9 years old when she was first put on a diet. She ate less than her brother but weighed more, and her doctor was concerned. Without any referrals to counselors or dietitians, she says her parents did the best they could.

Montoya cycled through restrictive fad diets and their emotional fallout for years, and eventually was diagnosed with hypothyroid disease, which can lead to weight gain, among other symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic. In college, she started seeing mental health and nutrition professionals who gave her science-backed tools and support. She also learned she’d been struggling with binge-eating disorder.

Now years into her recovery, Montoya says she was still “so jarred, so taken aback” by what she saw on SkinnyTok.

“I know that if I had seen that (advice) when I was younger, I would have thought I needed it, too,” she says. “I felt inclined to speak for the girl that I was.”

In her response video, Montoya explained that her mental health was at its lowest when her eating disorder peaked, and her “life completely changed when I just stopped hating myself.” She said she wanted to reject the message she observed in so many SkinnyTok videos — that thinness leads to happiness.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

TikTok Blocks #SkinnyTok Search Results

SkinnyTok is hugely successful by the numbers, with thousands of posts and millions of views across several platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and a popular Reddit thread. A Google search in early April estimated there were about 38,000 TikTok posts with the hashtag.

However, TikTok has since blocked search results for #SkinnyTok. It’s not clear when exactly this change went into effect.

“We regularly review our safety measures to address evolving risks and have blocked search results for #skinnytok since it has become linked to unhealthy weight loss content,” a TikTok spokesperson shared in a June 4 statement with TODAY.com. “We continue to restrict videos from teen accounts and provide health experts and information in TikTok Search.”

Now, after searching #SkinnyTok in the app, users are directed to resources on eating disorders — including the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) hotline — and are unable to see any videos tagged with #SkinnyTok. TikTok’s health resources were developed in collaboration with experts like Cleveland Clinic, National Institute of Mental Health, World Health Organization and more, a spokesperson said.

The company first noticed an increase in use of the hashtag at the beginning of the year, but the content didn't violate policies at the time, according to a TikTok spokesperson. In March and April, more content started to get published that went against the app’s policies, so the company took action, including directing users to expert resources, making content ineligible for teens, limiting search suggestions and reviewing its enforcement technology.

According to TikTok’s community guidelines, it does “not allow showing or promoting disordered eating and dangerous weight loss behaviors.” However, content “that shows or promotes potentially harmful weight management” is allowed but restricted to people 18 or older and doesn’t appear on the For You Feed.

The TikTok algorithm also blocks repetitive content patterns, which can prevent videos about weight loss, extreme exercise and similar topics from being viewed too often, according to a spokesperson.

Before the change, the results page for “SkinnyTok” showed a message that read, “You are more than your weight,” which, if tapped on, shared links to help find support for disordered eating.

What is SkinnyTok?

SkinnyTok is a hashtag used on TikTok and other social media platforms usually paired with content that promotes thinness as a health goal. Many users see it as an online weight-loss community.

The tens of thousands of videos tagged with #SkinnyTok display weight-loss advice, body checks and before-and-afters packaged with words like “discipline,” “tough love” and “hard truths.”

Creators in the SkinnyTok world, most of whom appear to be women in their teens and 20s, often reshare their favorite “SkinnyTok” phrases. Some common ones are:

“If your stomach is growling, pretend it’s applauding you.”

“To be small, eat small. To be big, eat big.”

“You don’t need a treat. You’re not a dog.”

On a given day, SkinnyTok devotees — and there are plenty — may be exposed to videos recommending calorie counts so low that I, as a registered dietitian, would almost never suggest them, not for a petite woman nor a still-growing teen. Research shows that extreme weight loss and fad diets don’t work in the long term, typically ending in regain, and the changes in metabolism and hormones may leave a person struggling more than before.

I also encountered little to no content about important nutrients like calcium, iron or vitamin D in my time searching the hashtag (before TikTok blocked the results). Another theme noticeably missing? Joy, whether from moving your body, a tasty, nutritious meal, or achieving a non-scale victory.

The Keto Diet has gained popularity for weight loss, but what is the Keto Diet and how can it affect you?

Is the advice on SkinnyTok that harmful?

Much of the advice on SkinnyTok boils down to eating less and moving more as the only way to lose weight, and it ignores the complexity of the science around weight loss and the relationship between health and weight. (TikTok said it works with independent fact-checkers and public health authorities to verify the accuracy of content and may apply warning labels when it cannot be verified.)

But the main concern of the experts I spoke to was that many videos were encouraging viewers to feel shame around certain habits, which can have lasting, dangerous effects, research shows.

Scrolling through SkinnyTok, “I hear, ‘You’re not good enough. You’re not trying hard enough,’” Paula Edwards-Gayfield, licensed professional counselor and NEDA board member, tells TODAY.com. “If we remove the external behaviors, what’s underlying eating disorders is this core belief that I’m not good enough.”

Feelings of shame can make weight loss and implementing healthier behaviors more difficult, research shows, whereas self-compassion makes them more likely. That’s why I often tell my clients that their bodies deserve respect right now because shame-style coaching is based on bias, not science.

Dietitian Andrea Mathis of the Beautiful Eats and Things blog recently wrote about SkinnyTok’s “dangerous rise” and how she understands why people are clamoring for content that claims to help you become the ideal body type.

“Intentional weight loss is sometimes the right thing to suggest, and I’ve seen people say (SkinnyTok) has made them more aware of what they put into their body,” Mathis tells TODAY.com.

While there’s nothing wrong with that on the surface, she worries there’s too much emphasis on restriction. “Maybe it starts one way, but the more you do it with that mindset, it can turn into obsession,” she explains.

According to NEDA, exposure to weight stigma, in particular the message that “thinner is better,” can lead to disordered eating behaviors or a diagnosable eating disorder. People who struggle with depression and anxiety have a higher risk of eating disorders, and research links social media use to these conditions.

People with eating disorders, about 9% of the U.S. population, often get trapped in a lifelong recovery process and sustain physical damage, including heart problems, gastrointestinal issues, cognitive declines, organ failure and more.

For many, the struggle turns fatal. Eating disorders, especially anorexia, are among the deadliest mental health conditions, alongside substance use disorders. People of color are especially at risk because they’re less likely to receive care, according to NEDA.

If you’re interested in losing weight, it’s best to talk to a dietitian or other health professional. The most effective approach for you will depend on your age, medical history and more, and you can’t get that specificity from an influencer online.

“Even if some of the creators have good intentions, they are sometimes giving nutrition advice, which they should not do,” Mathis says.

Liam Fisher-Layton, a fitness content creator, tries to combat shame-fueled weight loss tactics on social media, particularly for men and boys, who are also at risk of eating disorders. He prefers to highlight the benefits of protein, fiber and other nutrients, as well as fun activity, instead of restriction and punishing gym routines.

“What I see a lot of (men and boys) saying is, ‘I need the toxic motivation,’” which he finds unfortunate, he tells TODAY.com. “Maybe it helps this small percentage of people, and it doesn’t cause an eating disorder, but how many others are going to be harmed? Is the benefit worth the cost? To me, absolutely not.”

Is body-shaming back?

Mathis says seeing the SkinnyTok trend “broke my heart. I felt like we were going backwards.”

But body-shaming never really left us, according to Martha Laham, author of “Made Up“ and an expert on body image and marketing.

“SkinnyTok is just another version of something we’ve seen in the past,” she tells TODAY.com.

Citing the 1920s flapper diet, the 1960s obsession with supermodel Twiggy and 1990s “heroin chic,” Laham says: “The types of media and how we pursue it may be new, but the thin ideal has always been there when we take a historical look at Western beauty.”

Edwards-Gayfield agrees that SkinnyTok is just an extension of the already prevalent, restrictive “diet mentality.”

“It just really (embodies) the entirety of what my patients experience,” she adds. “It is so ever-present that it’s difficult for people to acknowledge that it’s dieting. It’s easy to normalize it because people don’t think there’s a problem with the behavior.”

Laham points out in her book that decades of research show clear ties between consumption of “appearance-focused media” and disordered eating and body image, especially for young women. She hopes more people can learn to see through it.

Here’s what you need to know about semaglutide, the drug commonly marketed as Wegovy and Ozempic.

When to get help

If you’re worried you or a loved one might be at risk of an eating disorder due to social media, keep in mind the warning signs, Edwards-Gayfield says.

For example, are your thoughts increasingly consumed with diet and exercise routines? Are you withdrawing from meals with friends and family because you need to adhere to a strict regimen?

“This is where things start to go into disordered territory,” and it’s time to get help, she says. That’s especially true when a person turns to other harmful, “emotionally driven” behaviors, such as exercising when injured or substance use, she adds.

The bottom line? You may be able to learn some tips on social media that can help you meet your fitness goals, especially if you’re focused first on caring for yourself, but experts agree you can’t hate yourself healthy.

For example, I often recommend unsweetened sparkling water as a replacement for soda to reduce added sugar and foster an appreciation for less sweet tastes. What I don’t do is suggest it as a replacement for a meal.

You may also want to try curating your feed. On TikTok, it’s possible “to filter out videos with words or hashtags (you) don’t want to see from (your) For You or Following feed,” the website notes. Go to content preferences, and add the keyword you no longer want to engage with.

Following creators and groups who nourish your mind, body and soul can also make your feed more positive. Here are a few suggestions from the experts, as well as my own:

Recovering from an eating disorder can take years, as Montoya can attest.

These days, she has a happier, healthier relationship with food and her body, but “it took a lot of help and resources to get there,” she adds. She hopes that speaking out against SkinnyTok can prevent others from needing the same.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Editor's note: This story was originally published on April 8, 2025, and was updated on June 4, 2025, to include info about TikTok banning #SkinnyTok from search.