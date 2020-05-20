China

WH Report Calls Beijing’s Lack of Transparency a Threat to US Interests: Officials

The strategy report was delivered to Congress on Wednesday

China US Xi vs Trump
Andy Wong/AP, File

The White House is expected to make its China Strategy public as early as Wednesday, laying out various actions by Beijing that the Trump administration argues threaten American economic interests, security and values.

The strategy report was delivered to Congress on Wednesday after President Donald Trump signed it Tuesday, according to three U.S. officials familiar with the report.

The China Strategy is not focused on COVID-19, but the officials say it cites the pandemic as an example of China’s lack of transparency and the need for continued United States competition with Beijing.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 14 hours ago

US Virus Updates: ‘Operation Haircut’ Protest in Mich.; More States to Test All Nursing Homes

coronavirus 7 hours ago

CDC Quietly Releases Detailed Guidelines for Reopening U.S.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

ChinaDonald TrumpTrump administrationXi Jinping
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us