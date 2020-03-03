2nd Person Tests Positive for Coronavirus in NY, 1st Possible Community Spread Case

What to Know New York has two confirmed cases of coronavirus -- a man in Westchester County, believed to be the state's first person-to-person spread case, and a woman who lives in Manhattan

The husband of the Manhattan woman is also being tested; his results are expected to come back positive as well

To date, coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected about 90,000 people worldwide and killed hundreds; six people have died in the U.S.

An attorney who lives in Westchester County and works in Manhattan is New York state's second confirmed coronavirus case -- and the first apparent community spread case -- in the tri-state area, the governor said Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said an initial review of the 50-year-old man's travels doesn't suggest any travel to China or other countries at the nexus of the outbreak so authorities are looking at it as a possible case of person-to-person spread. He has been with his family in Westchester, so health officials are testing relatives and working to backtrace any other contacts for risk. That includes coordination with the schools his children attend.

The man, who has an underlying respiratory illness, experienced respiratory issues and was diagnosed at a hospital in the city on Monday, the first day the city was able to conduct such rapid testing locally, Mayor Bill de Blasio added. The man remains hospitalized in serious condition in Manhattan. At this point, authorities are working to trace how he got there from Westchester County, including whether he may have used mass transit.

"With the results confirmed within a number of hours, we were immediately able to take next steps to stop the spread of this virus," de Blasio said. "We have said from the beginning that it is likely we will see more positive cases of the Coronavirus."

Cuomo reiterated that concept Tuesday as well, saying in his announcement of the new confirmed case that it "is inevitable that it'll continue to spread."

The Westchester man is only the second confirmed case that the tri-state has seen -- and the country's fifth apparent case of person-to-person spread, by the latest CDC numbers -- since the outbreak that has now killed a half dozen people in the United States and thousands worldwide.

New York leaders sought to calm jittery nerves Monday after the city recorded its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, saying the disease — while dangerous — is a manageable threat.

A person in New York has tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said late Sunday. Ida Siegal reports.

The state is increasing its testing capacity and telling people to expect the smell of bleach as it steps up cleaning in schools and public transit, all while underscoring that the diagnosed woman's symptoms are so mild that she can recover at home, not in a hospital.

“In this situation, the facts defeat fear. Because the reality is reassuring. It is deep-breath time," Cuomo said.

Some facilities are taking more precautionary and proactive measures. SAR Academy in the Bronx's Riverdale said Tuesday it would be closed due to the threat of coronavirus, saying, "there is a suspected case of coronavirus in our community," according to a school email signed by its principal.

A second Jewish day school, Westchester Day School, also announced it would be closed Tuesday due to a potential case. Both closures were announced strictly as a precaution, but Cuomo warned that more schools may follow suit in the coming weeks.

The news comes as the city awaits test results for the husband of a New York City woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after her return from Iran. He is expected to also have contracted the infection, local and state authorities said at a separate news briefing Monday.

The 39-year-old health care worker who tested positive wasn't believed to have been contagious when she returned last Tuesday from a trip to Iran, a new seat of the outbreak, Cuomo said at a joint briefing with de Blasio Monday.

The woman took a car service from the airport to her home in Manhattan and secluded herself immediately, officials said. Still, officials will contact people who were on her flight and the driver who brought her home, Cuomo said.

The woman began showing symptoms Saturday and arranged to be tested that day, Demetre Daskalakis, a deputy New York City health commissioner, said at a second briefing the mayor led later in the day.

The woman has respiratory symptoms, but they are mild, officials said. Both she and her husband have been in isolation at their home in Manhattan.

Also currently in isolation: two families from Buffalo who recently traveled to Italy. They are secluded within their homes pending the test results.

Officials had said for weeks they anticipated the virus would surface eventually in the nation's biggest city. Still, the development brought questions about the potential for sickness to spread quickly in a city of close quarters — from apartment buildings to subway cars — and officials sought to tamp down fears.

The Metropolitan Transportation says it has enhanced its daily cleaning procedures of all stations, train cars and buses in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So far, one person in New York City has been confirmed with the virus but the woman has not taken used public transport since she got back from Iran, officials said. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill reports.

“We want New Yorkers to go about their everyday lives — use the subway, take the bus, etc.,” city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said, explaining that COVID-19 “is not an illness that can be easily spread through casual contact.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the virus is thought to spread mainly via respiratory droplets among “close contacts” — such as coming directly into contact with the droplets or certain other bodily fluids from a patient, or being within about 6 feet (2 meters) of a patient for “a prolonged period.” It is characterized by fever and coughing and, in serious cases, shortness of breath or pneumonia.

But authorities have stressed that for 80 percent of the population, the infection resolves on its own. De Blasio said he was confident residents would and could go about their regular lives.

At the same time, he and other officials stressed that people who develop possible symptoms should seek care right away, and they urged everyone to take such precautions as hand washing and covering coughs or sneezes. And officials said they expect to see more cases in the city at some point.

De Blasio said New York City would be deploying an “early detection system” that would let medical providers pool and share information about suspected cases and symptoms. New cleaning protocols are also in place for public transportation and schools. Get more details from the MTA here.

Vice President Mike Pence said during a Monday press briefing that despite recent American deaths, the risk of coronavirus in the United States "remains low."

Enhanced screening should also help curb the spread of coronavirus. New York's state lab began testing for the virus over the weekend, but Cuomo said he has set a goal of being able to do 1,000 tests per day within a week. The city's lab began tests Monday and immediately turned up a positive.

“Our challenge now is to test as many people as you can. You are not going to eliminate the spread, but you can limit the spread,” Cuomo said.

Dr. Robert Amler, Dean of NY Medical College's School of Health Sciences -- and a former chief medical officer of the CDC -- joins David Ushery to answer your questions about the Wuhan coronavirus and COVID-19.