Wells Fargo says regulators have lifted a key punishment tied to its 2016 fake accounts scandal

Eight consent orders remain from the 2016 scandal including one from the Federal Reserve that caps the bank's asset size and another related to mortgage pricing discrimination first reported by CNBC, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Wells Fargo said Thursday one of its primary regulators has lifted a key punishment tied to its 2016 fake accounts scandal.

The bank said in a release that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminated a consent order that forced it to revamp how it sells its retail products and services.

Shares of the bank jumped more than 5% on the news.

Wells Fargo, the fourth biggest U.S. bank by assets, has retired six consent orders related to the 2016 scandal since 2019, the year that CEO Charlie Scharf took over. Eight more remain, including one from the Federal Reserve that caps the bank's asset size, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

